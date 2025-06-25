Watch CBS News

Bronx watermain break shuts down Major Deegan Expressway

Officials say a contractor at a construction site struck a 24-inch main. The water shut down the Major Deegan Expressway from the Westchester County Iine to West 230th Street.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.