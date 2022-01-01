Lisa Rozner joined CBS2 in 2017.

She covers a wide range of stories for CBS. Lisa played an integral role in the station's original investigative series "Forgotten Families." Lisa confronted landlords accused of taking advantage of an NYC homeless services program, allegedly given city funds only to provide dilapidated housing to working homeless families.

In 2018, she was the first to uncover the troubled driving past of a New Jersey school bus driver who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed a teacher and student. She also reported live from Schoharie, New York, on the tragic limo crash that took the lives of 22 people.

Previously she was a reporter and anchor at NY1 where her exclusive stories included a legally blind Staten Island mother's fight with the city to safely transport her daughter to school and an investigation into dozens of brides allegedly scammed by the same wedding photographer.

Lisa started her reporting career at WZBN-TV, covering New Jersey's capitol region, part of the Philadelphia viewing area. She went on to become the lead multimedia journalist and anchor at WMBC-TV, a CNN affiliate, and then worked at PBS station NJTV News.

Prior to being on-air, Lisa worked behind the scenes at Fox News Channel and News 12 Networks. Her work has been recognized by the New York Press Club and the Philadelphia Press Association.

She graduated with honors from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.

She is a proud Jersey girl, and in her free time enjoys traveling and trying new restaurants.