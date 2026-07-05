Seaplane with passengers on board makes hard landing in East River, NYC fire department says

A seaplane with multiple passengers on board made a hard landing in New York City's East River on Sunday, officials said.

The FDNY said it responded to reports of a plane down in the water at around 12:01 p.m. off the marina at East 23rd Street and the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

At least eight people were removed from the plane by FDNY units and two were being evaluated for minor injuries, the fire department said.

The seaplane was upright and being towed back to the dock, FDNY officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate after "the pilot of a Kodiak 100 seaplane made a hard landing in the East River near Brooklyn, New York, at about noon local time on Sunday, July 5, causing a wing strut to snap."

Another seaplane crashed into the East River three weeks ago.

The FDNY took a pilot and one passenger onto a boat after the plane went down near Whitestone, Queens.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.