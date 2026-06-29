Exclusive video shows chaos after 3-wheel motorcycle drives into crowded Brooklyn park, injuring 12 people

Exclusive video shows the chaos after a woman on a three-wheel motorcycle drove into a crowded park in Brooklyn and injured 12 people.

The alleged driver, 53-year-old Neisha Atkinson, was arrested in the aftermath of the crash Sunday night in Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene, while some victims remain in critical condition Monday.

Motorcycle plowed into community celebration

In the video, an EMT is treating a person on the ground with an apparent head injury. Another person nearby is heard saying, "Why would she ride through here like that?"

Witnesses said it happened very fast. One described the motorcycle as a bowling ball taking out a bunch of pins.

An EMT treats a person injured after a woman on a three-wheel motorcycle drove into a crowd at Commodore Barry Park. Ebony

"It hit somebody and the person was on the ground, and the bike was on top of them. It took several people to get the bike up off of him," a woman named Ebony said.

The victims range in age from 36-73 years old.

"She almost hit my grandson. That's very reckless," said Tammara Tillman. "You come into a park where you see hundreds of people."

Another video shows people dancing at a community celebration moments before the crash.

Police said 12 people were hospitalized when a three-wheel motorcycle plowed into a group of pedestrian inside a park in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, on June 28, 2026. CBS News New York

"The vibe was awesome, the music," said Tillman. "Next thing I know, it was a crowd of people. You heard a little crash and some screams."

One victim said he suffered a concussion and lacerations all over his body, including his face, but he forgave the driver.

"I'm just grateful that he's alive and that they all are alive, and keep them in prayer," Ebony said.

Driver charged, remains hospitalized

Atkinson, who is from Brooklyn, was charged for having an improper license, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

She remains in the hospital and has not yet made her first court appearance.

Investigators were still trying to figure out what caused her to lose control of the motorcycle.