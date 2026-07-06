New York City now has 18 cases of Legionnaires' disease on the Upper East Side, officials say

The Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side has grown to 18 cases, the New York City Health Department confirmed Monday.

The city had 10 confirmed Legionnaires' cases on Friday.

The Legionnaires' cluster is impacting the Yorkville and Carnegie Hill neighborhoods, and zip codes 10075, 10028 and 10128.

No deaths related to it have been reported.

Seven people died and over 100 people took ill during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem last summer.

Legionnaires' causes flu-like symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty breathing. It is not transmitted from person to person. People at higher risk include immunocompromised people, people with chronic lung disease, people who smoke or vape, and people aged 50 and up. It can be treated with antibiotics.

The Health Department is hosting two town hall events, including one Monday night at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Another is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola - Wallace Hall on Park Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets.

Health officials say this particular cluster is not related to any single building's plumbing system, but rather was caused by inhaling mist from a contaminated cooling tower in the area. Officials believe it is safe to shower, drink and cook with tap water, and use air conditioning.

Cooling towers in the impacted area are all being tested.

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