2 tornadoes confirmed in northern New Jersey as severe weather impacts Tri-State Area

There were two confirmed tornadoes in northern New Jersey on Tuesday.

One touched down in Stanhope, Sussex County, and the other touched down in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County.

Information on the ratings of the tornadoes is not yet available. The National Weather Service will send survey crews to those areas on Wednesday to investigate.

Flanders resident Julie Fischer said she witnessed the tornado in Stanhope.

"As we kept driving and got to Route 80, there was a section of trees also taken down, a line of trees that [were] completely gone," she said. "We've seen trees down from storms, but nothing like this."

On Route 206 right off 280, there were downed trees along the highway.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the state Department of Transportation has activated its operations center to keep state roads safe during the evening commute.

"Right now, we are keeping a close eye on these storms and making sure that the alerts are going out so people can keep themselves safe and continue to work to make sure all of the power companies are alerted to any outages we know of," she said.

A large part of the Tri-State Area is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.