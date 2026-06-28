Motorcycle strikes pedestrians inside Fort Greene, Brooklyn park, 10 hospitalized
Ten people were hospitalized after a motorcycle struck a group of pedestrians inside a Fort Greene, Brooklyn, park on Sunday evening.
The FDNY confirmed the victims were injured inside Commodore Barry Park just after 6:30 p.m. and transported to various hospitals, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.
The NYPD was on the scene and investigating.
Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.