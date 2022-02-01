Carolyn Gusoff

Carolyn has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island's concerns.

Her documentary 37% on WCBS-TV exposed the shocking dysfunction of a school district on Long Island with one of the worst graduation rates in the USA.

Her CBS2 News investigative story "Littered Landscape" earned a 2020 Emmy Award, a First Place New York AP Award, LI Press Club and FOLIO awards, and resulted in the overdue clean up of many Long Island's adopted highways.

She came to CBS2 in 2012 after three years at Fox5 WNYW where she often covered the lead story of the day on Good Day New York. Prior to that, she was with WNBC for 15 years. In addition to her reporting role as >Long Island Bureau Chief, she co-anchored the station's top-rated Saturday and Sunday morning program "Weekend Today in New York" for five years.

Her reporting over the last three decades includes some of the biggest New York stories of our time: the terror attacks of 9-11, massive power outages and the massacre on the Long Island Railroad. She reported tirelessly on the devastation wrecked by Hurricane Sandy. She was one of the first reporters on the scene at three commercial jetliner crashes (Avianca Flight 52, TWA Flight 800, American Airlines Flight 587). During the Blizzard of '96, Gusoff reported for 36 hours straight on the historic storm's toll and has been in the thick of nearly every major weather event to strike the New York area since.

Gusoff moved to NBC from News 12 Long Island where she was credited for in-depth coverage of national stories such as the kidnapping of Katie Beers, the Tankleff murders and the Amy Fisher/Joey Buttafuoco scandal. She was also a fill-in anchor for the nation's first 24-hour regional news network. Her broadcasting career began as anchor/ reporter for the ABC affiliate, WEVU-TV, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Her collaboration with Katie Beers on Buried Memories has earned her the distinction as a New York Times best-selling author.

Her many honors include four New York Emmy Awards and 17 New York Emmy nominations for Journalistic Enterprise -Long Island beat reporting, writing, research and environmental reporting and was part of the winning team that earned WCBS an Emmy for its coverage of Superstorm Sandy. Gusoff also won a New York Emmy Award for On-Camera Performance/General Assignment Reporting for the Mepham Hazing Scandal.

In more than three decades, Gusoff has won scores of Long Island Fair Media Council FOLIO Awards.

Gusoff holds a Master of Science Degree in Journalism from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government and English from Cornell University, where she was Editor-in Chief of the Cornellian and a U.S. Congressional intern for then Senator Joe Biden and U.S Senator Alfonse D'Amato.

She devotes much of her time in leadership roles to charitable causes and local community organizations. Carolyn is a recipient of the Public Relations Professionals of Long Island's Outstanding Media Member Award. She has survived breast cancer twice and working motherhood, and speaks publicly with passion and humor about both challenges.

Gusoff was born in New York City and lives in Nassau County with her husband and their two children.