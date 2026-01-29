Rep. Laura Gillen says deporting Haitians "basically a death sentence" as TPS deadline looms

More than 350,000 Haitian nationals could lose temporary protected status, which is set to expire next week because the Trump administration says Haiti is safe to return to, but many are hoping for an 11th-hour reprieve as the deadline looms.

New York Congresswoman Laura Gillen, whose bill to extend TPS past Feb. 3 has not come up for a vote in the House, warned "sending these people back to Haiti is basically a death sentence."

The deportation protections have allowed Haitians to live and work legally for years in the U.S., including many in Gillen's district on Long Island.

It was granted in 2010 after the devastating earthquake and repeatedly extended due to political instability and gang violence, but the Trump administration said conditions have improved enough for people to return safely.

"It will be a disaster for them"

Gillen, a Democrat, said she wants the federal administration "to open up their hearts and extend TPS."

"They've been thoroughly vetted, they've had criminal background checks, they're paying taxes," the congresswoman said.

Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler broke with the GOP and also urged President Trump not to force law-abiding Haitians to return to unsafe conditions.

Claire Leon, an operating room technician in Valley Stream, got choked up at the thought of fellow Haitians being forced to return.

"Haiti is not safe, with the gang violence, with the shooting," Leon said. "Going [back] to what? To get killed? Poverty? Come on, it's not safe to go back to Haiti."

Rev. Edy Bichotte, of Bethany French Baptist Church, said fear is taking a toll on his congregation.

"It will be a disaster for them. They can't go because their own house, they're occupied by gangs," Bichotte said. "Stay home now, until something better comes."

Department of Homeland Security response

After an appeals court on Wednesday ruled the Trump administration acted unlawfully in ending TPS for Haitians and Venezuelans, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS News New York:

"Haiti's TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that's how previous administrations have used it for decades. President Trump's decisive action to remove Maduro marks a turning point for Venezuelans and is bringing stability to Venezuela. Now, Venezuelans can return to the country they love and build its future. Temporary means temporary and this is yet another lawless and activist order from the federal judiciary who continues to undermine our immigration laws."

Other legal challenges continue.