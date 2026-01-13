3 sentenced for murdering, dismembering Long Island couple in 2024

Sentencing took place Tuesday for three people charged in a gruesome crime on Long Island.

It was February 2024 when Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely were murdered and dismembered in Amityville. Their body parts were found scattered in various locations across Suffolk County.

Malcolm Brown and his partner Donna Conneely CBS New York

Sentences ranging from 5-22 years handed down

As part of a plea deal, Jeffrey Mackey was given two consecutive 11-year sentences for the murders. His girlfriend, Alexis Nieves, was sentenced to 11 years and Steven Brown was handed a five-year prison sentence. A fourth defendant, Amanda Wallace, was previously sentenced.

The defendants had claimed they were victims of domestic abuse inside the house.

"The history of what happened in that house was disturbing," defense attorney Anthony La Pinta said. "It was violent and was the basis of how and why these crimes took place."

Coreen Bullock, a relative of Malcolm Brown's, wasn't satisfied with the sentencing.

"Heartbreaking. Can't believe we're here," she said. "Dismembering, chopping up body parts, disposing of them like they were just trash, and you're getting five years?"

Body parts found across Long Island

Prosecutors previously suggested that Malcolm Brown and Conneely had planned a gas station robbery that was then carried out by Nieves and Mackey, and an argument about drugs and money afterward led to the murders.

Some of the victims' remains were first found by a Long Island high school student who was walking to school in Babylon. A K-9 unit found more body parts later that same day.

Additional remains were found in Babylon Village several days later.