Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 300 kilos of cocaine seized in one of Long Island's largest drug busts ever, officials say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

More than 300 kilos of cocaine were seized in Nassau County in one of the largest drug busts ever on Long Island, officials said Tuesday. 

Officers on patrol last week spotted what they thought was a drug deal taking place in a Holiday Inn parking lot on Sunnyside Boulevard in Plainview. 

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman praised the officers' training and street smarts for the bust. 

mineola-narcotics-seizu-wcbsgnq1-hi-res-still.jpg
CBS News New York

"They understand how drug dealers operate. And it's because of their observations that they were able to recover this amazing amount of cocaine - $21 million - in excess of that probably," Blakeman said. 

Investigators said two people who have prior arrests in Puerto Rico have been arrested and charged. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue