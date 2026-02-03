More than 300 kilos of cocaine seized in one of Long Island's largest drug busts ever, officials say

More than 300 kilos of cocaine were seized in Nassau County in one of the largest drug busts ever on Long Island, officials said Tuesday.

Officers on patrol last week spotted what they thought was a drug deal taking place in a Holiday Inn parking lot on Sunnyside Boulevard in Plainview.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman praised the officers' training and street smarts for the bust.

CBS News New York

"They understand how drug dealers operate. And it's because of their observations that they were able to recover this amazing amount of cocaine - $21 million - in excess of that probably," Blakeman said.

Investigators said two people who have prior arrests in Puerto Rico have been arrested and charged.