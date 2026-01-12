Proposed New York bill penalizes businesses slow to turn over surveillance footage of crimes

A new bill proposed in New York would target private businesses that don't quickly turn over surveillance footage after a crime. The legislation comes after a young employee was killed at a Long Island CVS on Christmas Day.

Edeedson "Eddy" Cine, 23, was stabbed to death while filling in for a sick co-worker. John Pillaccio, 43, has been charged with murder after he allegedly jumped over the counter and stabbed Cine in his chest and head.

Edeedson "Eddy" Cine CBS News New York

Police faulted CVS for hampering an arrest after they said the transfer of the security footage took 18 hours.

The "Edeedson 'Joshy' Cine, Jr. Transparency Act" would prevent future delays by requiring businesses to release footage without a warrant or subpoena within 24 hours of a serious crime.

It would amend the current law and could cost businesses up to $100,000 if they don't comply.

"This individual could have continued his crime spree"

Assemblyman Kwani O'Pharrow, who sponsored the bill, said Pillaccio could've hurt someone else in the time it took for police to get the footage.

"This individual could have continued his crime spree. This individual could have jumped on a plane and gone to a different county," he said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said he was shocked it took as long as it did.

"Quite frankly, the video shouldn't have been held for 18 minutes, much less 18 hours," he said.

Lindenhurst residents and lawyers for Cine's family also said the footage should've been turned over faster.

"Anything can be downloaded with the snap of a finger. I don't buy it. The family doesn't buy it," attorney Heather Palmore said.

CVS states staff turned over recordings within 24 hours

CVS officials showed CBS New York a previously unreleased photo of an officer watching the surveillance video at 7 p.m., which was 12 minutes after Cine was killed.

CVS officials showed CBS New York a picture of police looking at surveillance footage of a 23-year-old employee being murdered right after the crime happened. CVS

A spokesperson said it took overnight to download the 12 hours of footage from 30 cameras that police requested.

"From the moment the Suffolk County Police Department arrived on Christmas night, we provided them with everything they wanted in a timely manner with urgency. The officers were shown the video in the store immediately upon their request, and took recordings, which we have learned helped them identify the suspect. After the police department requested multiple hours of video from each of the 30 cameras in our store, we extracted and uploaded overnight, so they had it the next morning. We have been completely cooperative," the statement read.