Long Island father, son fall through thin ice in winter storm, lucky to be alive thanks to these heroes

A Long Island father and son are lucky to be alive after falling through thin ice into a Suffolk County pond during Sunday's storm.

Good Samaritans ran to their rescue.

"Am I hearing this right?"

Bradley Fils-Aime's house borders Gibbs Pond in Nesconset. In the middle of Sunday's storm, he thought he heard someone outside yelling for help, so he opened his window, and listened.

"And I was second guessing myself - am I hearing this right?" he said.

He went outside and was shocked by what he saw.

"I jumped over the fence, and that's when I actually saw someone in the lake," Fils-Aime said.

Child "neck-deep" in the pond

Fils-Aime, a high school senior, summoned his father John, who's a lieutenant in the FDNY, and off duty at the time. They called 911 and raced to the shallow pond, where they found another father and son trapped after falling through the ice.

"The kid's head in the ice, and the father was also in the ice," his father John said. "The dad was trying to get the son out, but the son was stuck, like, neck-deep inside the water."

CBS News New York

First responders rushed to the scene, including Smithtown park rangers and Nesconset volunteer firefighters.

The father and 12-year-old boy who fell through the ice managed to prop themselves out of the hole, and followed the instructions of the rescuers.

"They were able to crawl towards the dock, and that's where they were able to treat them, pull them out," Smithtown Park Ranger Brendan Dennihy said.

They were taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

"They said they were going on a routine hike and they thought the pond was frozen," Nesconset Fire Chief Daniel Madden said. "We have so many ponds. Never actually walk on ice, especially with snow covered ice, because you just never know."

Officials remind the public that even thick ice does not mean strong ice, and to heed warning signs.

"I'm just thankful they're doing well"

Four years ago, John Fils-Aime saved two kids who fell through the ice in a pond in Queens. He credited his training. This time, he also credits his son's quick thinking.

The Fils-Aimes are struck by the knowledge that just a few additional minutes could've led to tragedy.

"Over 30 minutes. They were yelling for a long time, looking for help, and luckily my son at some point opened his window and heard them," John Fils-Aime said.

"I'm just thankful they're doing well and they're alive," Bradley said.