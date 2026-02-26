NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani meeting with President Trump at White House Thursday, sources say

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani traveled to Washington, D.C. Thursday to meet with President Trump, sources told CBS News New York.

It's at least the second time the two have met at the White House.

All eyes were on their first meeting prior to Mamdani's swearing in. The two have since kept in touch.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted Thursday's meeting, but it comes on the heels of the president speaking about Mamdani during the State of the Union, calling him a "nice guy."

The meeting also comes the same day ICE agents detained a Columbia University student. The agents allegedly gaining access to her apartment under "misrepresentations," according to Columbia University's acting president Claire Shipman.

NYC's emergency snow shoveling program gets national attention

Mr. Trump remarked about New York City's emergency snow shovelers at the State of the Union.

"If you apply for that job you need to show two original forms of ID and a social security card," the president said. "Yet they don't want identification for the greatest privilege in America."

He was referring to voting.

"I can tell you I didn't expect this much attention nationwide on our emergency snow shoveler program," Mamdani subsequently joked.

Earlier this week, the mayor said he wouldn't discuss how frequently he's in touch with the president, saying only when they have conversations, "they always focus on how to better our city."

"I'll keep the conversations that I have with the president private," Mamdani said.