State of the Union live updates as Biden prepares to deliver 2024 address

President Biden will be delivering his 2024 State of the Union address Thursday evening as he faces a broad array of challenges: widespread concern about southern border, the public's frustration with the economy, his handling of the Israel-Hamas war and the war in Ukraine.
The speech, his third State of the Union and the final one of his first term, also takes place against the backdrop of the November election, two days after the Super Tuesday primaries effectively ensured that he'll face former President Donald Trump this fall in a rematch of their 2020 race. As the only major Democratic candidate, Mr. Biden has dominated the nominating contests during his primary reelection campaign, but the 81-year-old president continues to face lingering questions about whether he's too old to run.
Some recent general election polling shows the president trailing Trump. A CBS News poll this month found that a majority of Americans think the economy is bad and believe Mr. Biden's policies would increase prices, compared to policies that would be implemented by Trump. This seems to be the case despite evidence that the economy has been steadying. Unemployment has remained at record lows, under 4%, and inflation is down to around 3%, well below peaks exceeding 9% two years ago.
But during Mr. Biden's presidency, Americans have experienced a higher cost of living: grocery prices are 20% higher than they were three years ago, home prices are rising and mortgage rates are hovering at just over 7%.
The president is expected to urge Congress to take action to ease the economic strain on Americans by working to lower health care costs, among other ideas.
Mr. Biden is also expected to press Congress to pass national security funding to support Ukraine, which is rapidly exhausting military weapons and supplies it needs to resist Russia's invasion. The national security bill that includes funding for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled in Congress after Trump opposed the measure.
Alabama Sen. Katie Britt is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address, a rebuttal that comes as the GOP seeks to draw a contrast with the president heading into the November general election and establish that it is the Republican party is better positioned to lead the nation.
Biden to promise to restore Roe v. Wade, offers indictment of Trump without naming him
Election-year politics will be an overt part of this year's State of the Union. Mr. Biden will be speaking directly about the role of abortion access in Democrats' political victories, and according to excerpts released by the White House in advance of his address, the president will be promising to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land on abortion rights if Americans elect a Democratic Congress.
Noting that the Supreme Court, in overturning Roe, said that women "are not without electoral or political power," Mr. Biden will go on to take a jab at conservatives who celebrated the end of the federal right to an abortion.
"Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," he's expected to say. "But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again."
And though he may not name Trump in his address, Mr. Biden will be talking about him, seeking to contrast his presidency with what the former president would offer — and to remind voters that his opponent's age is close to his own.
"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality," the president will say, according to excerpts. "To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."
White House previews issues Biden will address in State of the Union speech
President Biden will denounce extremism and discuss the U.S. economy, the state of democracy, and civil and women's rights in tonight's State of the Union address before both chambers of Congress. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe chats with White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton about the president's priorities for tonight's address.