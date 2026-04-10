NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani marks 100 days in office. Here's where his agenda is at.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is marking 100 days in office Friday as he continues to pursue his ambitious policy agenda.

The mayor has moved quickly to deliver some key campaign promises, including expanding free child care programs and creating an Office of Community Safety. But he has also faced significant challenges.

Mamdani has led the Big Apple through two severe winter storms and deep freezes that resulted in the deaths of 19 New Yorkers. The storms also brought complaints of slow snow and garbage removal.

A Marist Poll published Wednesday revealed 48% of city residents think the mayor is doing a good job, 30% disapprove, while 23% are unsure how to rate his performance.

"Too often we've seen New Yorkers regard City Hall as something that is at best uninterested in the struggles of their life. And we have sought to show an administration that is ambitious, that is unapologetic, and that is relentless," he said at a recent news conference.

New Yorkers still waiting on campaign promises

Many residents are waiting to see if Mamdani comes through on other pledges, including free buses, city-owned grocery stores and rent freezes.

In February, the mayor appointed six of the nine members of the Rent Guidelines Board, charged with determining adjustments for rent-stabilized apartments.

He also held a series of rental ripoff hearings for tenants to share housing woes.

Mamdani on fixing the massive budget gap

Another hurdle ahead for Mamdani is addressing a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit.

Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin are currently at odds over competing proposals.

The mayor is insisting he needs Albany to approve taxing the rich and corporations in order to close his budget gap and threatening to raise property taxes if they don't. Meanwhile, Menin said no new taxes are needed with her plan focusing on efficiencies and reforms.