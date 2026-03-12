NYC Mayor Mamdani takes aim at one of the city's "worst landlords" to send a message to the others

New York City's public advocate releases a list each year of "100 Worst Landlords in NYC." It's often full of repeat offenders.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday he's targeting one of them in order to send a clear message to the rest.

The public shame landlords may feel by being on the list is nothing compared to what their tenants endure.

Celia Bidal has lived in 919 Prospect Avenue in the Bronx for 15 years. Bidal's landlord, Seth Miller, is #40 on the list.

"The heat is sometimes good, sometimes not," Bidal said.

Thursday, Mamdani announced a court order that's meant to hit Miller where it hurts.

"There has been an order that the owner pay $1,000 a day in penalties dating back to April 21st of 2019, totaling more than $2.1 million," Mamdani said.

The announcement follows Wednesday night's "rental ripoff" hearing in the Bronx, which was designed to hear the cases tenants believe they have, but also vowing to take action when necessary.

The elected officials who spoke Thursday all credited the tenants of 919 Prospect Avenue.

"Basic stuff. Hot water. Heat. A clean area. Repairs. We shouldn't have to wait so many years to get that," tenant Maria Rodriguez said. "When you have a building where you have a lot of tenants, I think it's very important that they get organized so things can get done. But it has to be like that. Like a team."

CBS News New York reached out to Seth Miller's attorneys for comment on Mamdani's statement. They told us they had no comment.