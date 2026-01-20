Federal cuts are impacting programs under the Zadroga Act, 9/11 advocates group says

It has been 15 years since the Zadroga Act was signed into law, establishing crucial health care and compensation programs for 9/11 victims.

But on the heels of that milestone, advocates say federal staffing cuts and a hiring freeze are making it more difficult for first responders and survivors to get much-needed care.

Read more:

"We want accountability"

Standing alongside a mural of his union brothers who were killed on 9/11, Thomas Hart, president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 94, reflected on responding after the attacks, and advocacy since.

"We vow never to forget here," Hart said. "I'm sad that 25 years later, we're still fighting some of the same fights we fought in year one."

Hart is also with 9/11 Health Watch, an advocacy group dedicated to ensuring the World Trade Center Health Program, and others implemented under the Zadroga Act, provides care to first responders and survivors.

"We want accountability. We want this to continue to go forward. We want people that are sick to get the help they need," Hart said.

But according to the organization, that program, which is authorized to have 120 staff members, only has 84, impacting care.

In a letter, the organization is urging Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remove the hiring freeze imposed on the program to "allow it to hire the staff it needs to ensure quality care, to allow critically needed research to go forward, and to lift your communications restrictions between the program and the 9/11 community."

"People who are now in this program with fewer doctors, so it's no wonder it's taking so long to get an appointment, to get certified, to get treatment, to get the compensation you're entitled to, and it's heartbreaking for me," said Michael Barasch, an attorney for the 9/11 community. "It is not hyperbole to say people are dying because of the staffing cuts."

Health and Human Services and lawmakers respond

An HHS spokesperson said the program is still accepting and reviewing new enrollment applications, and that the communications pause was lifted Feb. 1, 2025. It also says "reduction in force" notices were rescinded.

While it did not answer how many people are employed by the program, advocates say it's not enough.

"If Congress adds this additional funding, which we think they will, and that the health program is fully funded, please staff up and don't forget the 9/11 community. Not now, not ever," Barasch said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, in part, "This administration has thrown the 9/11 community into chaos by firing World Trade Center Health Program employees without explanation, prohibiting officials from communicating, and tossing a wrench in any progress to get survivors the care they deserve."

Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino issued the following statement:

"Responders and survivors must always receive the care they were promised without delays or disruption. Since the day I was first elected to Congress, I have worked to keep that promise," Garbarino said. "That's why I have been focused on making sure the World Trade Center Health Program is fully funded through its entirety. This week, the House is expected to vote on an appropriations package, which includes language from my bill. This provision would make corrections to the funding formula to deliver full funding for the program through its lifetime.

"Funding certainty matters. It ensures the program can operate as intended and that those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses can focus on their health, not bureaucracy. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this critical funding and stand with the 9/11 responders and survivors who depend on it," Garbarino added.