Small plane crashes on school grounds in Yorktown Heights

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- A small plane crashed on the grounds of a Westchester County school Thursday.

Parts of the Cessna plane broke apart when the pilot wrecked at the Shrub Oak International School in Yorktown Heights around noon.

All students were taken inside.

The pilot, a 66-year-old Tuckahoe resident, suffered minor injuries.

Police say he had taken off from Westchester County Airport and was heading to Orange County Airport but was unable to gain or maintain altitude. The pilot told police he was trying to return to Westchester County Airport when he experienced mechanical problems and was forced to make a hard landing.

Fire officials were called to the scene to address a fuel leak.

No one else was hurt.