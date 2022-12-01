Yonkers Department of Public Works tests plows ahead of winter

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Snow was on the minds of everyone at the Yonkers Department of Public Works on Wednesday.

A parade of plows hit the streets of New York's third largest city as part of a dry run for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us this winter.

Drivers went over their routes and even put down a bit of salt and brine to make sure all equipment is functional before the first snowfall.

"You see a little salt on the street, don't worry. We're not getting any snow. It's only rain today. It's just a dress rehearsal," said Public Works manager John Naughton.

"From last season to now, we're checking for low-hanging wires, low-hanging trees, just getting everything ready for when it does come down," Public Workers commissioner Tom Meier said.

Yonkers is the most challenging place in Westchester for snow removal with many steep hills and more than 400 cul-de-sacs and dead-end streets.