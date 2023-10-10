Driver crashes into Yonkers Public School 9
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A driver crashed into a school in Yonkers before classes began Tuesday morning.
Police say the driver lost control and crashed into Public School 9.
The impact damaged walls near the cafeteria's kitchen.
No students or staff were hurt.
The driver was treated for minor injuries.
Police say the crash is being investigated as an accident with no criminal element.
Students attended class at Roosevelt High School.
