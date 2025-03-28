Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old girl struck, dragged by truck in Yonkers

By
Tony Aiello
Tony Aiello
Tony Aiello serves as a CBS News New York general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.
Read Full Bio
Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

Teenager struck by truck in well-marked pedestrian crosswalk in Yonkers
Teenager struck by truck in well-marked pedestrian crosswalk in Yonkers 01:54

A 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a truck and dragged down a busy road in Yonkers.

It happened Thursday on busy Saw Mill River Road at Barney Street.

Surveillance video shows a Bee-Line bus letting the teenager off. As the bus pulls away, she enters the pedestrian crosswalk. A truck then pulls forward, hits the girl and drags her 30 feet.

Additional video shows Yonkers first responders coming to her aid.

"She was getting emotional and starting to cry, and cops and fire did a great job, EMS," witness Peter Gunther said.

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries to her spine and pelvis.

Investigators are working with the district attorney on possible charges against the truck driver.

CBS News New York tests whether drivers obey crosswalk signs

Yonkers resident Debbie Moen says the well-marked crosswalk was installed recently and is a welcome safety measure, but only if drivers follow the law.

"Looking at that video, I don't understand how [the truck driver] didn't see her. She did everything proper. She got off the bus, walked to the back and walked to the crosswalk," Moen said.

The yellow sign at the crosswalk means drivers are required by law to yield to pedestrians.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello put it to the test. He crossed the street in the crosswalk 10 times, and it was 50/50 whether drivers yielded to him.

"It is like Grand Central Station. It is so busy," Moen said.

Aiello asked the state Department of Transportation about adding lights or signs to the Yonkers crosswalk. A spokesman said it's under review.

Tony Aiello
0004-tony-aiello-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Tony Aiello serves as a CBS News New York general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.