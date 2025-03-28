14-year-old girl struck, dragged by truck in Yonkers

Teenager struck by truck in well-marked pedestrian crosswalk in Yonkers

A 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a truck and dragged down a busy road in Yonkers.

It happened Thursday on busy Saw Mill River Road at Barney Street.

Surveillance video shows a Bee-Line bus letting the teenager off. As the bus pulls away, she enters the pedestrian crosswalk. A truck then pulls forward, hits the girl and drags her 30 feet.

Additional video shows Yonkers first responders coming to her aid.

"She was getting emotional and starting to cry, and cops and fire did a great job, EMS," witness Peter Gunther said.

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries to her spine and pelvis.

Investigators are working with the district attorney on possible charges against the truck driver.

CBS News New York tests whether drivers obey crosswalk signs

Yonkers resident Debbie Moen says the well-marked crosswalk was installed recently and is a welcome safety measure, but only if drivers follow the law.

"Looking at that video, I don't understand how [the truck driver] didn't see her. She did everything proper. She got off the bus, walked to the back and walked to the crosswalk," Moen said.

The yellow sign at the crosswalk means drivers are required by law to yield to pedestrians.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello put it to the test. He crossed the street in the crosswalk 10 times, and it was 50/50 whether drivers yielded to him.

"It is like Grand Central Station. It is so busy," Moen said.

Aiello asked the state Department of Transportation about adding lights or signs to the Yonkers crosswalk. A spokesman said it's under review.