Gas leaks leave hundreds in Yonkers without hot water, working stoves

Con Edison shuts off gas for hundreds of Yonkers residents due to leaks

YONKERS, N.Y. — A gas leak in Yonkers left hundreds of people without hot water or working stoves.

The Yonkers Housing Authority said a series of gas leaks were found Wednesday at the Palisade Towers on Schroeder Street.

Con Edison cut gas service to 415 units for safety reasons, resulting in the loss of hot water and cooking gas for all the residents.

Officials believe it will take a while to fix, so they are setting up boilers and coordinating efforts to help residents to get through this.

In a memo to residents, officials said the housing authority will make electric hot plates and additional microwaves available to residents starting Friday, and temporary boilers will be set up by Tuesday.

"While we understand this emergency is disruptive and an inconvenience to our families, please know the City and MHACY are working diligently to resolve this issue. We have been in continuous contact with Governor Hochul, along with our State Elected Officials, County Executive and City Council to ensure all possible resources are explored," the memo said in part.

"Very stressful because we, no water, no gas. What could you do without gas and water?" resident Margaret Encarancion said.

"I took the coldest shower last night. I couldn't even bear. I couldn't even wash my hair," resident Makayla Byrd said.

Local groups are organizing efforts to provide food and aid for the community, including Saint Joe's Hospital, which has provided $10,000.

Residents can also call the housing authority helpline at 914-476-5800.