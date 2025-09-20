Chemical fire erupts in Yonkers, New York, officials say

Multiple agencies are responding to a chemical fire in Yonkers, New York, on Saturday.

The Yonkers Fire Department said it started battling a three-alarm fire on Woodworth Avenue after chemicals ignited inside a building at around 7 a.m.

Yonkers' police and fire departments on social media warned people in the area of Woodworth Ave. and Lamartine Ave. to stay indoors and keep their windows closed to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

The fire department said crews were already on the scene for about four hours because smoke was emitting from the building, officials said.

They determined the smoke was due to a chemical reaction or release before the fire erupted, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.