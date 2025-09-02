Hazmat situation in Yonkers due to fire involving bleach

Emergency responders were on the scene of a hazardous materials situation in Yonkers on Tuesday afternoon.

Yonkers Police said the situation involves bleach.

Emergency responders at the scene of a hazardous material fire in Yonkers on Sept. 2, 2025. CBS News New York

The fire broke out at European Beauty Concepts at Woodworth Avenue. Chemicals in a warehouse there apparently caused a reaction and a fire.

Woodworth and Ravine avenues were shut between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue.

Emergency responders at the scene of a hazmat situation in Yonkers on Sept. 2, 2025. CBS News New York

People in the area were asked to remain indoors, and vehicles and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

Video from the scene showed plumes of smoke emerging from the building.

YPD/YFD Operating at the scene of a hazmat situation involving bleach. Woodworth Avenue & Ravine Avenues are closed between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue. People in the highlighted zone are being advised to remain indoors until further notice. Vehicle and Pedestrian traffic… pic.twitter.com/42FhQAagDh — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) September 2, 2025

Two people were being evaluated at the scene for possible exposure.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.