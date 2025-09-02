Hazmat situation in Yonkers due to fire involving bleach
Emergency responders were on the scene of a hazardous materials situation in Yonkers on Tuesday afternoon.
Yonkers Police said the situation involves bleach.
The fire broke out at European Beauty Concepts at Woodworth Avenue. Chemicals in a warehouse there apparently caused a reaction and a fire.
Woodworth and Ravine avenues were shut between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue.
People in the area were asked to remain indoors, and vehicles and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.
Video from the scene showed plumes of smoke emerging from the building.
Two people were being evaluated at the scene for possible exposure.
