Hazmat situation in Yonkers due to fire involving bleach

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Emergency responders were on the scene of a hazardous materials situation in Yonkers on Tuesday afternoon. 

Yonkers Police said the situation involves bleach. 

Emergency responders at the scene of a hazardous material fire in Yonkers on Sept. 2, 2025.  CBS News New York

The fire broke out at European Beauty Concepts at Woodworth Avenue. Chemicals in a warehouse there apparently caused a reaction and a fire. 

Woodworth and Ravine avenues were shut between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue. 

Emergency responders at the scene of a hazmat situation in Yonkers on Sept. 2, 2025.  CBS News New York

People in the area were asked to remain indoors, and vehicles and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area. 

Video from the scene showed plumes of smoke emerging from the building. 

Two people were being evaluated at the scene for possible exposure. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

