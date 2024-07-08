Family of NYC woman whose body was found in a sleeping bag call for justice

NEW YORK - Family and friends are speaking out after a woman's body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag on a New York City street.

Yazmeen Williams' body was found Friday just before 5 p.m. on 27th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. Police were initially called about a suspicious package on the curb. They found a sleeping bag partially covered by a trash bag. They found her body inside.

The medical examiner's office ruled it a homicide - she had been shot in the head.

Police confirm they have a person of interest in the murder in custody.

Police sources say a man was seen on video pulling the bag on a motorized wheelchair. Several people said Williams was friends with a man who uses a wheelchair in the neighborhood, where she grew up and lived nearby.

Police sources say it's unclear where the murder took place.

"We want justice for Yazzy"

A makeshift memorial has been set up near where her body was found.

Williams was just about to start a new job at the New York City Department of Housing Preservation Monday.

"She was looking so forward to living, living her life," her mother Nicole Williams said. "She got her degree in criminal justice. She went to Buffalo State University, and she wanted to go back to be a lawyer."

Williams had a twin brother and a little sister.

"She used to always take good care of me, and she used to always be proud of me. She was the best sister I could have, and I love her so much. I just wish she could've stayed a little longer because I just wanted to grow up with her," her little sister said.

"You could always catch her on the Citi Bike. She had a beautiful voice," one person said. "No one would have a reason to hurt her like that."

"Everyone she knew, she meant something to them," said another. "She just really loved life. I don't know who would do this to her."

"The longer it stays unaddressed or unsolved, the longer - it adds to people's anxieties," one man said.

"We want justice for Yazzy," her mother said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.