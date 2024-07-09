Man charged after Yazmeen Williams' body found in Kips Bay

NEW YORK - A man has been charged after the body of Yazmeen Williams was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood.

She had been shot in the head.

Chad Irish, 55, has been charged with concealment of a corpse. More charges may be forthcoming.

Irish was mobbed by angry friends and family of Williams as he was taken into custody Monday afternoon, and was taken to a hospital afterwards. We haven't heard word yet of any injuries.

There's also no word yet on where the killing took place.

Police sources said surveillance cameras captured a man on a motorized wheelchair pulling the bag containing Williams' body.

Williams' family and friends had gathered Monday near the scene where her body was discovered last week. A makeshift memorial has been set up there. Irish was taken into custody close to the scene, and as he was being escorted out by police, the crowd surged and mobbed him.

Before the chaos erupted, Yazmeen's mother Nicole Williams spoke, saying her daughter was looking forward to her future - she had been set to start a new job on Monday.

"She was looking so forward to living, living her life," Nicole Williams, said. "She got her degree in criminal justice. She went to Buffalo State University, and she wanted to go back to be a lawyer."

"She used to always take good care of me, and she used to always be proud of me. She was the best sister I could have, and I love her so much. I just wish she could've stayed a little longer because I just wanted to grow up with her," Yazmeen's little sister said.