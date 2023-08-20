Watch CBS News
New York Yankees to face Detroit Tigers in 2024 Little League Classic, Major League Baseball announces

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

Detroit will be home team for the game, which was originally scheduled at Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18.

Major League Baseball, which announced the game on Sunday, began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 6-3 in 2017. That was followed by the New York Mets defeating Philadelphia 8-2 in 2018, the Chicago Cubs topping Pittsburgh 7-1 in 2019, Cleveland blanking the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in 2021 and Baltimore beating Boston 5-3 in 2022.

Philadelphia and Washington are set to play Sunday night.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 3:41 PM

