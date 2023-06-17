Yankees-Red Sox postponed for rain, rescheduled to a Sunday doubleheader

BOSTON — Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night.

The game will be made up Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader with the scheduled Sunday night game at 7:10 p.m.

The game was called about two hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.

Boston announced right-hander Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) is the Game 2 starter. The Red Sox listed the Game 1 starter as TBD.

The Yankees are set to start righty Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) in the opener and right-hander Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) in the nightcap.

Boston won the opener of the three-game series 15-5 on Friday night behind a career-high tying six RBIs from Justin Turner, who hit a grand slam and two-run homer.

In that game, Boston starter Tanner Houck took a line drive off the face from the bat of Kyle Higashioka.

Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital. He was hit in the right cheek area.

The Red Sox announced Saturday that he suffered a facial fracture and is resting at home. He was evaluated at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday.

"As I'm running down the line, I hoped he got at least something on it before it hit him," Higashioka said in the Yankees' clubhouse after the game was postponed. "It's just not something you want to see. I hope he's still doing good. From what I hear from the guys, he's alright."