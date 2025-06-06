Yankees beat Red Sox after Volpe hit by pitch, forced from game

Anthony Volpe homered in a five-run first inning, then came out after he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 on Friday night in the AL rivals' first meeting this year.

Volpe was hit by an 88.2 mph pitch from Walker Buehler in the second, then was replaced at the start of the fourth. New York manager Aaron Boone said X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Aaron Judge had his ninth game with three or more hits, raising his major league-leading average to .397. Before a sellout crowd of 46,783, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had three hits, including a homer in the first, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Paul Goldschmidt also homered for the Yankees, who led 7-0 after the second and 8-1 following the fifth.

Every starter had a hit for New York (39-23), which has won nine of 12 and 15 of 20 to move a season-high 16 games over .500.

Boston dropped to 30-35 with its ninth loss in 12 games. The Red Sox made a pair of errors, raising their big league-high total to 57.

Rafael Devers hit his 29th home run against the Yankees, a two-run drive in the seventh off Brent Headrick. Marcelo Mayer, a 22-year-old who debuted on May 24, hit his first big league homer, a 410-foot solo drive to right-center in the fifth against Will Warren (4-3).

In his first time on the Yankee Stadium mound since the final out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win last year, Buehler (4-4) gave up seven runs — five earned — and seven hits in two innings while throwing 67 pitches.

Devin Williams got three outs for his seventh save in eight chances.

Key moment

Chisholm put the Yankees ahead 3-0, reaching for a curveball below the strike zone and driving the ball into the netting above Monument Park.

Key stat

Batters are hitting .326 against Boston in the first inning this season. New York has scored 20 runs in the first, tied for the major league high.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-0) and Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (5-4) start Saturday night.