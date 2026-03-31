Yankee Stadium is taking a big swing with new foods in 2026. Here are some Yankees fans can look forward to.

The Yankees return to the Bronx for their home opener on Friday. Fans that pack Yankee Stadium will get a first look at this season's new concessions.

The staff is taking a big swing.

Lloyd Carroll, who has been covering the Yankees for the Queens Chronicle since 1990, said Major League Baseball teams have no choice but to step up the food game.

"There are a lot of people who say, 'Baseball, eh, one way or the other,' but you give them another reason to show up at the ballpark, they're going to come," Carroll said.

New foods at Yankee Stadium in 2026

CBS News New York got a preview of the new Sticky Que Sandwich from Streetbird, Lucky Fries by Fuku, and Empanadas from Nuchas.

In addition, Bronx native Christian Petroni is back this year with his "Parm to Table" concept.

"You can go to any of the Italian-American restaurants around the Tri-State Area and find these dishes. So for me to be able to be the liaison and the representative for not just the Yankees but for my culture and for the food that we cook is just unreal, man," Petroni said.

For fans with a sweet tooth, the iconic Magnolia Bakery is joining the lineup for the first time this year.

Then there is the mini chicken bucket, but it's not actually chicken. It's ice cream coated in candied corn flakes shaped to look like drumsticks.

It's all a big leap from peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and fans say they will be there for it.

What to know about prices

Stadium food is notoriously expensive. If you're looking to keep the costs down, stick with the classics.

"I still think our hot dogs are definitely reasonably priced, and all that kind of stuff. If you come to the game, you still have the opportunity for good food at a great price," said Robert Flowers, the executive chef at Yankee Stadium.