What new foods will Citi Field serve up in 2026? Here's a taste of what Mets fans can look forward to.

Mets fans got a sneak peek Wednesday at the new food coming to Citi Field's menu for the 2026 season.

Jason Eksterowicz, Aramark senior executive chef for Citi Field, said it took months, if not years, of curating to finalize the new menu items.

"This year at the ballpark, we've got about 37 different food offerings here for everybody to try," he said.

Savory options

A range of cuisines are represented — from Eat In The Cave's empanadas to Wok N'Roll's clam chowder egg rolls to The Queensboro's kimchi Reuben to Chef Kwame's New York chopped cheese sandwich to Pat LaFrieda Chop House's dry-aged branded tomahawks, burgers and steaks.

The Queensboro's kimchi Reuben at Citi Field CBS News New York

Beloved former Mets player and coach Mookie Wilson even made an appearance at Wednesday's evening. He is the co-owner of Legacy Catering, which was serving up its smoked pulled chicken.

"Southern style. Wilson southern style," Wilson said.

Mookie Wilson Legacy Catering's smoked pulled chicken at Citi Field CBS News New York

Sweet treats

To strike out the sweet cravings, take a bite of Big Apple pie cheesecake, apple pie nachos, or Hildebrandt's Blue and Orange Skies ice cream, a Citi Field exclusive.

Big Apple pie cheesecake at Citi Field CBS News New York

A dining guide featuring select menu items can be found on Citi Field's website.

The Mets' home opener is Thursday, March 26, at 1:15 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.