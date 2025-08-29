Watch CBS News
Local News

Yankees partner with NYC Public Schools for resource fair as parents feel overwhelmed by expenses

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Read Full Bio
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Bronx families get free school supplies thanks to event hosted by Yankees, NYC Public Schools
Bronx families get free school supplies thanks to event hosted by Yankees, NYC Public Schools 02:50

The New York Yankees partnered with New York City Public Schools for a back-to-school resource fair at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

Haley Steinbrenner Swindal, the Yankees' ambassador of community relations, said 2,500 kids from Bronx School District 9 were invited to pick up free backpacks and school supplies.

Over a dozen local organizations also joined the fair, offering services like CPR lessons, vision tests and more.

Parents worried about unexpected expenses during school year

While the event helped parents and students get ready for the beginning of the year, there are still unplanned expenses after classes start. From field trips to replacing supplies mid-year, these can become costly hassles. 

The results of a new consumer survey by Vanguard found 70% of parents are overwhelmed with school-related expenses and 51% of parents spend $1,000 or more on unexpected expenses.  

"Anything electronic," Caridad Cuevas said. "Snacking, the snacking. I don't care how much you budget, how much you clip coupons, the snacking and the food is a big, major thing."

Parents Christina and Rick Morales say they like to think they've crafted a sturdy budget, but they know to expect the unexpected.

"They would lose pencils. They would lose book bags. They would lose lunchboxes. They would lose anything, notebooks," Christina Morales said.

Parents say because every kind of savings makes a difference, they're grateful for Friday's event. Now, their kids are heading back to school with freebies, helping parents save and build a cushion for the surprises that can blow up a budget.

Dave Carlin

Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue