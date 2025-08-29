Yankees partner with NYC Public Schools for resource fair as parents feel overwhelmed by expenses

Bronx families get free school supplies thanks to event hosted by Yankees, NYC Public Schools

The New York Yankees partnered with New York City Public Schools for a back-to-school resource fair at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

Haley Steinbrenner Swindal, the Yankees' ambassador of community relations, said 2,500 kids from Bronx School District 9 were invited to pick up free backpacks and school supplies.

Over a dozen local organizations also joined the fair, offering services like CPR lessons, vision tests and more.

Parents worried about unexpected expenses during school year

While the event helped parents and students get ready for the beginning of the year, there are still unplanned expenses after classes start. From field trips to replacing supplies mid-year, these can become costly hassles.

The results of a new consumer survey by Vanguard found 70% of parents are overwhelmed with school-related expenses and 51% of parents spend $1,000 or more on unexpected expenses.

"Anything electronic," Caridad Cuevas said. "Snacking, the snacking. I don't care how much you budget, how much you clip coupons, the snacking and the food is a big, major thing."

Parents Christina and Rick Morales say they like to think they've crafted a sturdy budget, but they know to expect the unexpected.

"They would lose pencils. They would lose book bags. They would lose lunchboxes. They would lose anything, notebooks," Christina Morales said.

Parents say because every kind of savings makes a difference, they're grateful for Friday's event. Now, their kids are heading back to school with freebies, helping parents save and build a cushion for the surprises that can blow up a budget.