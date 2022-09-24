Watch CBS News
Moment of silence held to honor Linden High School football player Xavier McClain

Linden High postpones football game after sophomore's death
Linden High postpones football game after sophomore's death 00:21

LINDEN, N.J. -- A high school football team in New Jersey returned to the field Saturday for the first time since the death of a teammate.

A moment of silence was held before Linden High School's game against Perth Amboy as they remembered 16-year-old Xavier McClain.

READ MORE: Linden community in mourning after student Xavier McClain dies after being injured in football game

Xavier died Wednesday after being seriously injured during a game on Sept. 9.

The school and town are rallying around the teen's family, left devastated by the promising young football player's death.

