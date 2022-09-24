Moment of silence held to honor Linden High School football player Xavier McClain

LINDEN, N.J. -- A high school football team in New Jersey returned to the field Saturday for the first time since the death of a teammate.

A moment of silence was held before Linden High School's game against Perth Amboy as they remembered 16-year-old Xavier McClain.

Xavier died Wednesday after being seriously injured during a game on Sept. 9.

The school and town are rallying around the teen's family, left devastated by the promising young football player's death.