Moment of silence held to honor Linden High School football player Xavier McClain
LINDEN, N.J. -- A high school football team in New Jersey returned to the field Saturday for the first time since the death of a teammate.
A moment of silence was held before Linden High School's game against Perth Amboy as they remembered 16-year-old Xavier McClain.
READ MORE: Linden community in mourning after student Xavier McClain dies after being injured in football game
Xavier died Wednesday after being seriously injured during a game on Sept. 9.
The school and town are rallying around the teen's family, left devastated by the promising young football player's death.
