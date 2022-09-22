Linden community in mourning after student Xavier McClain dies after being injured in football game

LINDEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey community is mourning the death of a student who was critically injured during a high school football game.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how he's being remembered.

Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and known to his classmates as a great athlete and person.

"He was respectful, kind, caring man," said junior Sydney Altidor.

"He had the warmest heart ever. He was always the nicest person," said sophomore Samantha Arce.

"We just all need prayers, the football team and everyone. The family, especially," said junior Sydney Colato.

On Sept. 9, McClain was playing in a varsity football game when he was critically hurt from an apparent head injury.

Arce was there.

"All I saw is he got hit really hard and I didn't see anything else," Arce said. "Seeing him go into the ambulance, it was super heartbreaking."

"First of all, when he was hurt I was very concerned, because he had to be intubated. Whenever you have to be intubated, you know it's serious. So we just hoped for the best at that point and prayed for the best," Linden Mayor Derek Almstead said.

However, Armstead learned Wednesday McClain had away. The heartbroken mayor personally knows the family.

"Obviously, loss of a child, they're very distraught," Armstead said.

DeAngelis asked the mayor if this will ignite conversations about safety in the sport.

"That's going to come to the forefront, as it always does when a child is injured. But again, this was an accident," Armstead said. "It's a tough sport, and even at the high school level, you can get hit and you can sustain injuries that can be with you for life."

Those who knew and loved McClain are focused on honoring him.

"X - it means everything for X. And this one is long live Xavier," said Arce, wearing face paint in his memory.

Members of the football team have made "E4X" part of their uniforms, spreading the hashtag on social media, and sharing a photo with the caption "Forever in our hearts."

The school district released this statement:

The Linden Public School district is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Linden High School sophomore student. On September 9, 2022, this student was critically injured during a high school varsity football game. The district extends its heartfelt condolences and will continue to offer prayers and support to the family during this difficult time. Counseling support for students, staff and families has been set up at Linden High School for anyone in need.

The mayor said the community would come together to see what could be done to honor McClain.

The team plays its next game Friday night.