Wu-Tang Clan set to perform last NYC show as part of farewell tour

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan are playing their final shows this week as part of their farewell tour.

The legendary group from Staten Island will be at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday night for what they say will be their last hometown performance. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

The Final Chamber Tour then heads to the Prudential Center in Newark on Thursday night before the final show in Philadelphia on Friday.

All of the group's surviving members have taken part in the farewell tour, along with special guest Run the Jewels.

Wu-Tang Clan leaves lasting legacy

Their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time.

In more than three decades of music, they released seven studio albums. A more recent release, however, raised some eyebrows when the only copy was purchased by Martin Shkreli.

The convicted pharmaceutical CEO was forced to forfeit the album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" as part of his 2018 sentencing for securities fraud. The U.S. government sold the album in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

The rare album was created to be a piece of art, never to be released or fully heard by the public. Shkreli bought it in 2015 for more than $2 million, according to Bloomberg, and he live-streamed a portion of it in 2016 after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Wu-Tang Clan expressed their displeasure with Shkreli owning the album on multiple occasions.

What's next for Wu-Tang?

So is this really the end of the road for the group? As the saying goes, "Wu-Tang Forever."

"I always say that hip-hop is a mountain. And I think 50 years only marks the base of the mountain. So I think we got a long way to go. And it's gonna keep evolving," founding member Robert Diggs, also known as RZA, told CBS News when hip-hop celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.