NYC celebrates Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan with limited edition street signs

NEW YORK - Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan is being celebrated by the New York City Department of Transportation with limited edition "Wu-Tang Clan District" street signs.

Just 50 green and 50 black and yellow signs were available for purchase for $75 each. They sold out almost immediately.

"The Wu-Tang Clan's rhyme schemes and lyrical styles were influential in hip-hop history and gave voice to their New York City roots," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "The Wu-Tang Clan is a legendary part of Staten Island's North Shore and now fans can own an authentic piece of our city to honor their legacy."

The actual Wu-Tang Clan District sign is located at the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, in Staten Island's Park Hill neighborhood.

Their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop albums ever.

The DOT has also recently honored other iconic musicians and New Yorkers, with monthly sales of Beastie Boys Square, Cornelia Street, Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way, Stan Lee Way and Rivera Avenue street signs.