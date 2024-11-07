Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC celebrates Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan with limited edition street signs

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NYC DOT releases Beastie Boys Square street signs in honor of album anniversary
NYC DOT releases Beastie Boys Square street signs in honor of album anniversary 00:29

NEW YORK - Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan is being celebrated by the New York City Department of Transportation with limited edition "Wu-Tang Clan District" street signs. 

Just 50 green and 50 black and yellow signs were available for purchase for $75 each. They sold out almost immediately. 

"The Wu-Tang Clan's rhyme schemes and lyrical styles were influential in hip-hop history and gave voice to their New York City roots," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "The Wu-Tang Clan is a legendary part of Staten Island's North Shore and now fans can own an authentic piece of our city to honor their legacy."

wu-tang-sign.jpg
New York City Department of Transportation

The actual Wu-Tang Clan District sign is located at the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, in Staten Island's Park Hill neighborhood. 

Their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop albums ever. 

The DOT has also recently honored other iconic musicians and New Yorkers, with monthly sales of Beastie Boys Square, Cornelia Street, Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way, Stan Lee Way and Rivera Avenue street signs.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.