NJ Transit gets high marks from some for World Cup transportation to MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is set to host its second World Cup match on Tuesday and a travel advisory will be in effect.

Tens of thousands of soccer fans will converge on East Rutherford, New Jersey, to see France take on Senegal at 3 p.m.

NJ Transit gets high marks for Brazil-Morocco match

State officials are once again urging World Cup ticket holders to lean on public transportation to get to the match and back home. Round-trip NJ Transit tickets to MetLife cost $98.

"This is the easiest, fastest way to commute. It's a really great time," Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Saturday.

Read more: An inside look at how NJ Transit will transport World Cup ticket holders to MetLife Stadium

The transportation plan was touted as a success in the aftermath of the weekend match between Brazil and Morocco, after NJ Transit moved more than 21,000 fans by rail and bus in 90 minutes.

"The message has gotten out. This is the easiest, fastest way to get in and out of the stadium and I think people are listening," Sherrill said.

Many who took the rideshare route Saturday had a rough time

CBS News New York bumped into plenty of fans on Saturday who got stranded at MetLife, with some complaining about rideshare pickup locations and "crazy" costs to use the service.

Others who did use a rideshare app to get to the stadium found that when it was time to go home it was a bumper-to-bumper nightmare.

"Yeah, it was. It's almost as if people avoided NJ Transit just to boycott it or because they were afraid it was going to be horrible, and then they took the rideshare option and then it was horrible," fan Alexandra Tarabour of Belmar said.

"A very consistent flow of individuals"

Tarabour said her experience riding NJ Transit was surprisingly smooth, and plans to ride the rails again for the next match.

"So even getting off to go to the stadium, it was like every five minutes. It was just the train was going one way, going the other way, going one way, going the other way. It was, you know, a very consistent flow of individuals," Tarabour said.

With shuttle bus tickets for Tuesday's match now sold out, along with more than 14,000 round-trip NJ Transit tickets sold, transit officials are hoping lessons were learned from Saturday's post-match gridlock.