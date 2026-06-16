World Cup fans, NYC commuters brace for travel impacts during game day

World Cup fans and New York City commuters are being urged to plan ahead as Tuesday is a Gridlock Alert Day.

The evening rush will coincide with the end of the match between Senegal and France on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium. The 3 p.m. game is expected to create a ripple effect across the region.

Traffic is being impacted in Midtown Manhattan, with several streets around Penn Station already being closed off. Others will have restricted access throughout the day.

NJ Transit service at Penn Station will be reserved for ticketholders for several hours before and after the match to accommodate the crowd. Non-ticketholders will need to take an alternate route.

Read more: An inside look at how NJ Transit will transport World Cup ticket holders to MetLife Stadium

Thousands heading home at the same time

Commuters at Penn Station on Tuesday morning said they are expecting crowded conditions later. But, some are optimistic after Saturday's opening match went smoother than expected.

"I feel New Jersey Transit is going to be prepared for it. They've been planning this for a long time, and I think everything should work out fine," said one rider.

"It's going to be hectic. But you gotta do what you gotta do…at the end of the day, it is what it is," said commuter Anindita Holder.

Fans should use NJ Transit

Officials are urging fans attending the game to arrive early and purchase transportation tickets. It's also recommended to use mass transit and avoid non-essential driving.

"We saw a significant number of ticketgoers buying their tickets for mass transit just in the hours before the game," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "We'd also say that there continues to be additional capacity on New Jersey Transit, and so for those who have yet to buy their tickets, that is one way that we are going to encourage them to do so."

Official stadium shuttle buses are completely sold out.

Read more: NJ Transit gets high marks from some for World Cup transportation to MetLife Stadium

Commuters should brace themselves for longer travel times throughout the region.

The impact is expected to be so significant that Jersey City Public Schools are dismissing students at 12:45 p.m. to avoid the afternoon traffic crunch.