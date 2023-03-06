Police say suspect wanted in Manhattan deli robberies using face mask, white hazmat suit to his advantage

NEW YORK -- A robbery spree is happening at delis across Manhattan, including one heist that resulted in a worker getting killed on the Upper East Side.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible. They say he went to four bodegas wearing a white hazmat suit and a mask. CBS2 heard from a man who faced him and survived.

It happened at the second robbery location, just days before another worker was killed.

A small collection of flowers and notes lay at the door of Daona Deli, where a clerk, known affectionately as Michael, served coffee and laughs to customers for years.

Two days after his killing, police returned to the scene with the gunman's photos and a plea for justice.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a bodega in the Bronx on March 3, 2023. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"We are all outraged by this act of violence. Each of us here grew up in the city. We know what the neighborhood bodega means. It was an extension of their living room," NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Police say the suspect, dressed head to toe in that white hazmat suit, entered Daona Deli on Friday night, robbed a customer and then hit the 67-year-old clerk with the butt of his gun.

As the witness ran outside for help, police say he heard a gunshot.

"As far as why he shot the victim here, couldn't really tell you. It just appears while maybe pistol-whipping the subject the gun may have gone off," said Joseph Kenny, commander of Manhattan North Detectives.

Detectives have tied the shooter to three other robberies in Brooklyn and the Bronx. He is seen on surveillance video entering the Super Deli in Greenpoint on Wednesday.

Nori Gashen was the clerk behind the counter.

"The thing that was running through my mind at the time was, okay, I give him the cash and I give him the cigarettes, what he wants. I was just hoping I don't get shot afterwards," Gashen said.

Gashen said the suspect not only robbed the store in broad daylight, but with customers in plain sight, even cocking his gun to show them the bullets inside.

Face masks and clothing that help conceal a suspect's identification may contributed to the brazenness of his actions.

"This is what I'm talking about. This is what we don't want," Gashen said.

Fernando Mateo with the United Bodegas of America is pleading to deli workers to police their stores by telling people to lower their masks.

"This is what we are going to put on our doors, letting people know take it off, and once we can identify you, put it back on if you'd like," Mateo said.

Police and bodega owners are calling on workers to ensure their own safety by installing buzzer systems and asking people to show their faces before entering. They are also asking customers to obey.

"When we walk in we should take down our mask. We should let them know they are not in any danger, any harm," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

But many bodega workers don't think that's the right approach, arguing instead for bail reform.

"It's hard for us to have the store lock and unlock the door every time someone gets into the store. My store is very crowded," bodega owner Radhames Rodriguez said.

"All you going to do is just get into arguments. That's not going to work. They have to do something about it, not the store owners or individuals," Gashen added.

Police say in all four robberies, the suspect fled on dark scooter.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could led to an arrest.