NYPD searching for man accused of shooting beloved Upper East Side bodega worker to death

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a beloved bodega worker in Manhattan.

Heartbroken neighbors and customers, unwilling to believe the longtime employee of Gourmet Food and Deli on the Upper East Side lost his life, lingered outside the bodega Saturday morning.

"I'm in disbelief. Like I said, my colleague texted me and called me last night saying, 'Look what happened, this terrible thing happened.' I couldn't find my sleep after that. But I'm here and I see the reality and I say, wow, this is terrible," said David Viera, a customer.

Police said a masked man tried to rob the business on 81st Street and Third Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Friday and shot the 67-year-old man working there.

Police said the man was shot in the head and died before he could be taken to the hospital. Customers said he was a generous man who offered free coffee and warm words of encouragement.

"It's so close to home. I live two block away. I get my breakfast sandwich from that place every morning. Just to be that close to something and know it could happen to you," one man said.

Detectives were looking into a possible connection between the deadly shooting and a robbery that happened about 30 minutes later in the Bronx. No one was hurt in the second robbery, but police believe it was the same suspect.

"The guy must be crazy to go ahead and think it's OK what he just did and go on and on and on," said Viera.

Police said the suspect fled the Upper East Side on an electric scooter and was last seen wearing a white hazmat suit and mask.

So far, no arrests have been made.