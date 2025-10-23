Watch CBS News
Rescue effort after worker plunges down hole on Manhattan's West Side

Jesse Zanger
A rescue effort is underway after a worker plunged down a 60-foot hole on Manhattan's West Side Thursday morning. 

It happened just before 9 a.m. at a construction site at the rail yards at 12th Avenue and 30th Street. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. It captured a person in a stretcher being hoisted up from the hole by a crane at around 9:30 a.m. Emergency personnel could be seen treating the person. 

A look at the construction site where a worker plunged down a hole in Manhattan on Oct. 23, 2025.  CBS News New York

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

