Rescue effort after worker plunges down hole on Manhattan's West Side

A rescue effort is underway after a worker plunged down a 60-foot hole on Manhattan's West Side Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at a construction site at the rail yards at 12th Avenue and 30th Street.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. It captured a person in a stretcher being hoisted up from the hole by a crane at around 9:30 a.m. Emergency personnel could be seen treating the person.

A look at the construction site where a worker plunged down a hole in Manhattan on Oct. 23, 2025. CBS News New York

