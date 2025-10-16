Construction on Gateway Project continues after President Trump says funding is being terminated

Work continues on the Gateway Tunnel project Thursday, a day after President Trump said he's going to terminate funding for the crucial piece of infrastructure for New York City.

Crews could be seen Thursday morning at Hudson Yards, one of five construction sites for the project, where a new rail tunnel will come into the city from the Hudson River and through 12th Avenue.

The workers could be seen digging up massive piles of dirt and maneuvering around a deep trench that's being prepared for tunnel boring.

President Trump says Gateway funding is "terminated"

Gateway Tunnel Project officials insist construction will move forward, despite the president's remarks. But $16 billion is now up in the air.

"It's billions and billions of dollars that Schumer has worked 20 years to get. It's terminated," Trump said Wednesday.

"It's petty revenge politics that would screw hundreds of thousands of New York and New Jersey commuters, choke off our economy and kill good-paying jobs," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded in a statement, adding, "It's vindictive, reckless and foolish."

Future of the Gateway Project

The Gateway Project is designed to replace and expand the aging rail tunnels used by Amtrak and NJ Transit that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy. It's a critical tunnel along the Northeast Corridor and was deemed one of the most important infrastructure projects in the country.

Construction had already been moving forward with federal and state funding in place.

The president's stunning announcement came just two weeks after federal funding for the project and the Second Avenue Subway were suspended at the start of the government shutdown.

"I think it's a personal vendetta with the current president, and I think it's foolish, especially considering he's a New Yorker, he lives in New York and New Jersey, he knows how important this tunnel is," one New York City commuter said Thursday.

Sources tell CBS News New York that even if federal money is delayed, state and local financing can keep construction going, at least for now. Still, it remains unclear how long the momentum will last without Washington's support.