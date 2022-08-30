Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park as gunfire continues across New York City

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.

It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.

Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.

The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.

Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.

Erica Ham said she was at the park an hour before the shooting.

"Actually, this is not the first time. I was just speaking with my girlfriend. This is like the third time we have had run-ins like this where we just missed a shooting," Ham said.

Police said a vehicle pulled up at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Park Place and a male inside started shooting.

A 33-year-old woman was grazed on the upper shoulder. Police said she was not the intended target.

"I am glad I wasn't here because, literally, I was right up there on this side, a little passed the yellow tape," Ham said.

The incident followed a shooting outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Sunday. Police say around 4:30 a.m., two groups of individuals got into a dispute and one person pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Everyone inside the car fled, leaving tourists near the scene in a panic.

"I was concentrated to the gallery and then I heard shots, I think, but I don't know exactly, two or three," said Gutta Detterer, a tourist from Germany.

There was also a shooting early Sunday morning at the boardwalk in Coney Island. A 42-year-old was killed and four others were injured.

And in the Bronx, three people were killed and several were shot during a 24-hour period.

But despite the number of shootings over the weekend, police numbers show incidents do appear to be down from this time last year.

That's not enough for Ham.

"Every neighborhood, and it's starting to get scary and we're actually talking about leaving New York," she said.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.