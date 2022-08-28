1 killed, 4 hurt in Coney Island boardwalk shooting

NEW YORK -- Gunfire erupted on the Coney Island boardwalk, leaving one person dead and four more people hurt.

It's the second shooting to injure at least five people on the boardwalk this summer. The first happened in July, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

The popular swimming destination tuned into a grisly murder scene as police with flashlights walked up and down the boardwalk looking for clues.

Many people enjoying a relaxing weekend near the beach mistook the shooting for a celebration.

"Fridays they have fireworks in Coney Island. I thought maybe there's some private fireworks happening. It was like seven shots, one after another. It was very quick," one person said.

Police and paramedics responded to Boardwalk and West 29th Street just before midnight. A victim was loaded into an ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and died. Two men and two women were shot in either the leg or foot and were in stable condition.

"It's very sad and it's very crazy to think and to know that you've been literally several blocks away from the place where people have been shot. This is very unsettling," another person said.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the shooter or the names of the victims.