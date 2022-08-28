Watch CBS News
Mother grazed by stray bullet while walking with children in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A mother was grazed by a stray bullet as she walked with her two young children in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

The brazen drive-by shooting was caught on video Friday evening.

Police say two men in a white BMW opened fire on East 171st Street, aiming for two men who ran off.

A bullet grazed the 27-year-old mother on the cheek. She refused medical attention.

Her children, ages 4 and 6 months, weren't hurt.

Police are looking for the shooters.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:45 PM

