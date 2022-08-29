NYPD: Man upset over game of three card monte opened fire near St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday.

The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues.

Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on the loose, but two others involved in the incident are behind bars on outstanding warrants.

"The suspect in this incident had wagered, in addition to his cash, what appears to be a very expensive gold chain. He lost," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth E. Corey. "He then demanded his property back from the people hosting the illegal game. A dispute ensues, he then fires one shot into their vehicle."

A witness gave CBS2 cellphone video and pictures of the red Mercedes one of the people involved was driving. Police discovered the car on 53rd Street near the Museum of Modern Art with a shattered window and what appeared to be a bullet hole.

"We all know that's just senseless to be happening out here," said Roshawn Kelly, who works in Midtown.

Kelly said she can't get over the fact the shooting was over a card game and happened in one of Manhattan's busiest neighborhoods.

"For something to happen right here at St. Patrick's Cathedral, anywhere in New York City," said Kelly, "From here, Times Square, you go to Downtown Brooklyn, you know we should be guarded heavily and things like that should not be happening."

According to police, the shooting was one of 13 over the weekend involving 16 victims.

At a press conference in Queens, just hours before the start of the U.S. Open, Chief Corey spoke with reporters about rising crime in the city and pointed to the issue of repeat gun offenders, including the suspect in the Midtown shooting.

"It's alarming no matter where it happens. The fact that it happens in Midtown in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, you know probably equally so or more so," said Corey. "But maybe even more disturbing here, and yet unsurprising is... the suspect in this case has multiple prior arrests for gun-related crimes, including for shooting people, and yet remains free carrying a gun and now firing shots in Midtown Manhattan in the middle of the day."

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.