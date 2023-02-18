Woman struck, killed in crash involving NYPD car in Queens

NEW YORK -- A woman was struck and killed in a chain-reaction crash involving a police car in Queens.

According to NYPD, four officers in the marked patrol car were responding to an emergency call when they were struck by another driver near Beach Channel Drive and Beach 32nd Street in Rockaway.

The police car then hit a parked car, which struck the 52-year-old pedestrian.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the person who initially called 911 was taken into custody. Charges were pending.

The officers were treated for minor injuries.