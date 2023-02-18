Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed in crash involving NYPD car in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman killed in crash involving NYPD car
Woman killed in crash involving NYPD car 00:35

NEW YORK -- A woman was struck and killed in a chain-reaction crash involving a police car in Queens. 

According to NYPD, four officers in the marked patrol car were responding to an emergency call when they were struck by another driver near Beach Channel Drive and Beach 32nd Street in Rockaway. 

The police car then hit a parked car, which struck the 52-year-old pedestrian. 

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police said the person who initially called 911 was taken into custody. Charges were pending. 

The officers were treated for minor injuries.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.