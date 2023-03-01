Woman stabbed in broad daylight on West 57th Street in Midtown

NEW YORK - A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon on West 57th Street in Midtown.

Police say the victim, 61, was stabbed twice in the shoulder by a sharp object.

Police taped off an area of the crime scene on West 57th near 7th Avenue, where the victim was seen bleeding from her arm and calling for help.

It happened around 3:40 p.m., a busy time of day, with lots of people out and about.

It is not clear if she was attacked leaving one of the nearby subway stops or on the street, but the police are still looking for the suspect.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to a good Samaritan, a construction worker, who was able to help the victim until EMS arrived.

"We noticed that she was bleeding on her arm. She said the guy started running off that way," Jose Valencia said. "Just random, randomly. She screamed. That when the guys, we started talking to her, trying to help."

The FDNY says the victim was taken to Mount Sinai West. She's expected to be OK.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.