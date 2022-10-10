Woman riding subway hit in head with pair of scissors

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. 

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. 

Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. 

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police said the suspect ran off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

